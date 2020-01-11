Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

Get Iamgold alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iamgold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Shares of Iamgold stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.07. Iamgold has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter. Iamgold had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $790,700.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Iamgold by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 48,263 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iamgold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iamgold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iamgold (IAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.