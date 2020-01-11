Peel Hunt Upgrades Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) to “Buy”

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GFRD has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Galliford Try from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 848 ($11.15).

Shares of LON GFRD opened at GBX 158.40 ($2.08) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 693.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 659.81. Galliford Try has a 1-year low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 887 ($11.67). The firm has a market cap of $175.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.23.

In other Galliford Try news, insider Graham Prothero sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.25), for a total transaction of £18,172.55 ($23,904.96).

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

