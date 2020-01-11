Peel Hunt Upgrades Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) to “Buy”

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GFRD has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Galliford Try from GBX 830 ($10.92) to GBX 880 ($11.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 848 ($11.15).

Shares of LON GFRD opened at GBX 158.40 ($2.08) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 693.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 659.81. Galliford Try has a 1-year low of GBX 103 ($1.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 887 ($11.67). The firm has a market cap of $175.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.23.

In other Galliford Try news, insider Graham Prothero sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.25), for a total transaction of £18,172.55 ($23,904.96).

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Analyst Recommendations for Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Serabi Gold
Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Serabi Gold
Capital Drilling Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
Capital Drilling Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
AA Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
AA Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for NWF Group
Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for NWF Group
Anglo American Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank
Anglo American Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank
Joules Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt
Joules Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report