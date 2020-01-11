Deutsche Bank Trims Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) Target Price to GBX 160

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the iron ore producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FXPO. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ferrexpo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferrexpo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 225 ($2.96).

FXPO stock opened at GBX 145.60 ($1.92) on Thursday. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of GBX 119.85 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 305.60 ($4.02). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.27. The company has a market capitalization of $857.04 million and a P/E ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 150.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 187.48.

Ferrexpo Plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry worldwide. The company operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean going vessel on international sea routes.

