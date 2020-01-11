Innovaderma (LON:IDP) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Innovaderma (LON:IDP)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

IDP stock opened at GBX 63 ($0.83) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 million and a PE ratio of 9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 64.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 76.02. Innovaderma has a one year low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 116.88 ($1.54).

In other news, insider Joe Bayer purchased 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £2,656.20 ($3,494.08). Also, insider Ross Andrews purchased 44,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £21,084.20 ($27,735.07). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 52,520 shares of company stock worth $2,560,040.

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

