Insider Selling: The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $63.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $600.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 11.17%.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $64.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 target price on The Ensign Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $57,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

