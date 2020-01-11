EQ (CVE:EQ) Stock Price Up 2.2%

EQ Inc (CVE:EQ) rose 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94, approximately 18,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 15,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.78.

EQ (CVE:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.48 million for the quarter.

EQ Inc, a digital marketing agency, provides mobile, Web, social, and video advertising solutions that enable advertisers to target their intended audience. The company's platform uses a proprietary data-analytics system that develops algorithms to interact with advertising exchanges to bid on and purchase individual advertising impressions that are targeted to a specific individual or audience.

