CTI Logistics (ASX:CLX) Stock Price Down 2%

CTI Logistics Limited (ASX:CLX)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.75 ($0.53) and last traded at A$0.75 ($0.53), approximately 38,100 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.77 ($0.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 million and a PE ratio of 75.00.

CTI Logistics Company Profile (ASX:CLX)

CTI Logistics Limited provides transport and logistics services in Australia. It operates through three segments: Transport, Logistics, and Property. The company offers transport services, such as couriers, parcels, taxi trucks, fleet management, heavy haulage, line haul, and freight forwarding services.

