Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shares of Crew Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) were down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42, approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $0.80 price objective on Crew Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.