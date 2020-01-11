Adacel Technologies (ASX:ADA) Shares Up 8.8%

Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA)’s share price rose 8.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$0.75 ($0.53) and last traded at A$0.74 ($0.52), approximately 257,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.68 ($0.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.52.

About Adacel Technologies (ASX:ADA)

Adacel Technologies Limited develops and sells simulation and software applications and services for the civil and military aerospace sectors in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers MaxSim Tower for supporting local tower, and ground and ramp control; MaxSim Radar for radar and non-radar procedural training; MaxSim Mobile Systems that facilitates transport to alternative training locations; MaxSim Ultra 3D-Tabletop, an interpretation of standing ATC training tool; MaxSim in a Pod, an enclosed tower setup with a 2-screen front projection visual system; MaxSim Virtual Reality simulator; InSight Visual Systems, a 3D scene-renderer that provides enhancements to realistic visual scene performance and visual acuity; and Aviation Phraseology Training ICE, an application to master proper terminology and communications procedures in a non-intimidating environment.

