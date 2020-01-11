INTRUM AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of INTRUM AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) fell 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.87 and last traded at $28.87, 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.03.

INTRUM AB/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITJTY)

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management and financial services in Europe and internationally. It offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services. The company also provides payment services, such as reminder, payment guarantee, and VAT services; collection services consisting of debt collection, debt surveillance, and debt purchase services; and e-commerce services, including credit management, payment solutions, and collection services.

