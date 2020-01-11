Glance Technologies (OTCMKTS:GLNNF) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Glance Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:GLNNF)’s share price dropped 12.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 244,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 141,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

Glance Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLNNF)

Glance Technologies Inc operates as a technology company. It owns and operates the Glance Pay mobile application, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to shop, make payments, access digital receipts, redeem digital deals, earn great rewards, and interact with merchants.

