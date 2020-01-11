VelocityShares Daily 4X Long JPY vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UJPY) Stock Price Down 1.7%

VelocityShares Daily 4X Long JPY vs. USD Index ETN (NYSEARCA:UJPY)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.78 and last traded at $22.78, approximately 395 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.17.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.83.

