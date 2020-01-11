ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) Shares Up 0.6%

ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.30 and last traded at $37.30, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $220,000.

