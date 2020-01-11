ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) Trading Down 0.1%

ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.86 and last traded at $34.97, approximately 45,625 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $35.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,896 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $76,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

