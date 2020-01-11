U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY) Trading 0.2% Higher

U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PPTY)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.14 and last traded at $32.14, 303 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.06.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.2522 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Diversified Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.