USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM) Shares Up 0.4%

USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.67 and last traded at $44.67, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF stock. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:UEVM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,777,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,848 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 92.13% of USAA MSCI Emerging Markets Value Momentum Blend Index ETF worth $168,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

