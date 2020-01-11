Medmen Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MMNFF) Stock Price Down 1%

Medmen Enterprises Inc (OTCMKTS:MMNFF)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.52, 1,212,584 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 1,306,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Medmen Enterprises in a report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen raised shares of Medmen Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

MedMen Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis company in the United States. The company cultivates, produces, and distributes, and retails recreational and medicinal cannabis. As of November 1, 2018, it had licenses for 69 retail stores; and 17 cultivation and production facilities across 12 states.

