Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Lite Access Technologies Inc (CVE:LTE) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36, 3,900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 89% from the average session volume of 35,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Lite Access Technologies Company Profile (CVE:LTE)

Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro ducts and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Product and Fibre Optic Installation. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services that are used in various communication networks, including Olympic, military, and government facilities.

