Pure Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PACQU) Shares Up 0.3%

Pure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PACQU) shares rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $10.86, 732 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACQU. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,326,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Pure Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,146,000. Cowen Inc. raised its holdings in Pure Acquisition by 27.1% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 323,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 69,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP raised its holdings in Pure Acquisition by 9.1% in the second quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 752,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after buying an additional 62,630 shares during the last quarter.

Pure Acquisition Corp. focuses on the opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

