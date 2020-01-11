Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Trading Down 10.8%

Silver One Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) shares were down 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26, approximately 358,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 210,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

About Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF)

Silver One Resources Inc, through its subsidiary, acquires, explores for, and develops silver properties in Mexico and Canada. The company has 100% interest in the La Frazada property that covers an area of 299 hectares located in the State of Nayarit, Mexico; and Candelaria property located in Nevada, the United States.

