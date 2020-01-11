G3 Exploration (LON:G3E) Stock Price Up 3.1%

G3 Exploration Ltd (LON:G3E) shares rose 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.70 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.55 ($0.15), approximately 14,964 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.20 ($0.15).

Separately, VSA Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of G3 Exploration in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get G3 Exploration alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82.

G3 Exploration Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, and produces coal bed methane in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the supply and distribution of natural gas; and distribution of pipeline natural gas, as well as compressed natural gas for retail and industrial use through its retail stations; and sale of power generation.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for G3 Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G3 Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.