Joshua Mayer Sells 150 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) COO Joshua Mayer sold 150 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $10,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,897.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Joshua Mayer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Envestnet alerts:

On Friday, November 8th, Joshua Mayer sold 150 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $9,571.50.

Shares of ENV opened at $73.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.74. Envestnet Inc has a 12 month low of $49.39 and a 12 month high of $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Envestnet by 8.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,701,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ENV. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.