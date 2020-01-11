Harry Konstantinou Purchases 5,000 Shares of Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) Stock

Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) insider Harry Konstantinou bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.78 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,900.00 ($9,858.16).
Shares of ASX:VVA opened at A$2.68 ($1.90) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84. Viva Leisure Limited has a one year low of A$0.85 ($0.60) and a one year high of A$3.17 ($2.25).
