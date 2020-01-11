Harry Konstantinou Purchases 5,000 Shares of Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) Stock

Viva Leisure Limited (ASX:VVA) insider Harry Konstantinou bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.78 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,900.00 ($9,858.16).

Shares of ASX:VVA opened at A$2.68 ($1.90) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84. Viva Leisure Limited has a one year low of A$0.85 ($0.60) and a one year high of A$3.17 ($2.25).

Get Viva Leisure alerts:

About Viva Leisure

Viva Leisure Limited operates health clubs with the health and leisure industry in Australia. As of November 12, 2019, it operated 45 health clubs under the Club Lime brand name within the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Mitchell, Australia.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Viva Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.