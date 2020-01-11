Insider Selling: Senvest Capital Inc (TSE:SEC) Senior Officer Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Senvest Capital Inc (TSE:SEC) Senior Officer George Malikotsis sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.51, for a total value of C$18,151.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,905,361.

George Malikotsis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, George Malikotsis sold 300 shares of Senvest Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.70, for a total value of C$53,010.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, George Malikotsis sold 100 shares of Senvest Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.51, for a total value of C$16,651.00.

SEC opened at C$181.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$169.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$171.97. Senvest Capital Inc has a twelve month low of C$156.01 and a twelve month high of C$201.87.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$7.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.87 million for the quarter.

Senvest Capital Company Profile

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings primarily in the United States. The company invests in derivative financial instruments consisting primarily of warrants and options to purchase or sell equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts; and private entities whose shares/units do not trade in an active market.

