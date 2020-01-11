UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) VP Sells $21,208.99 in Stock

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) VP William Masters Ross sold 101 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $21,208.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $207.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. UniFirst Corp has a 12 month low of $134.16 and a 12 month high of $217.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.07.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UniFirst Corp will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1,610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 554,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 522,309 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in UniFirst by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 197,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,160,000 after purchasing an additional 140,034 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in UniFirst by 1,305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 105,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,873,000 after purchasing an additional 97,886 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the second quarter worth $17,171,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 121.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.