Insider Selling: LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Insider Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) insider Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $22,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,785.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Valerie Kay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $24,548.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Valerie Kay sold 1,900 shares of LendingClub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $27,626.00.

NYSE:LC opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. LendingClub Corp has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in LendingClub by 372.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 290,875 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in LendingClub by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in LendingClub by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 345,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 199,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in LendingClub by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 27,413 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on LendingClub from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

