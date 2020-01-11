Insider Selling: Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,231.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $704.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 2.79. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.91.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $154.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ichor by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 20.3% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 21.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 83.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICHR shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

