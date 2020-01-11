Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) VP Gary Kramer Sells 486 Shares

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $42,899.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BBSI opened at $87.82 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $95.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average is $87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $660.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 39.84%. On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the third quarter valued at $1,771,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 16.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

