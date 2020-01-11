Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) VP Gary Kramer Sells 486 Shares

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $42,899.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of BBSI opened at $87.82 on Friday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $95.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average is $87.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $660.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 39.84%. On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
