Pamela M. Lopker Sells 1,000 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total value of $51,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,297,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,656,496.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ QADA opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. QAD Inc. has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $53.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 641.50 and a beta of 1.11.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. QAD had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. QAD’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QAD Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QADA. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of QAD by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in QAD by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in QAD during the 3rd quarter worth $810,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QAD during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in QAD by 4.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. QAD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

