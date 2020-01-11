Scott V. Olrich Sells 2,000 Shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock

Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $150,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 479,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,022,489.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DOCU opened at $74.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $77.01.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 26.77% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Docusign from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Docusign to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 719.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 77.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

