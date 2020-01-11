Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) CEO Sells $55,627.00 in Stock

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $55,627.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

JNCE opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $265.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.66. Jounce Therapeutics had a return on equity of 64.54% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $119.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 188,540 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $528,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 12.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 46,608 shares during the period. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

