Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,007,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $58,325.00.
  • On Friday, January 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $56,525.00.
  • On Thursday, December 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $54,350.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 18th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $52,775.00.
  • On Monday, December 16th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $53,775.00.
  • On Friday, December 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $52,750.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 11th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $52,250.00.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $57,150.00.
  • On Friday, December 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $56,875.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 4th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $54,775.00.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. Slack has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the third quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Joshua Mayer Sells 150 Shares of Envestnet Inc Stock
Joshua Mayer Sells 150 Shares of Envestnet Inc Stock
Harry Konstantinou Purchases 5,000 Shares of Viva Leisure Limited Stock
Harry Konstantinou Purchases 5,000 Shares of Viva Leisure Limited Stock
Insider Selling: Senvest Capital Inc Senior Officer Sells 100 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Senvest Capital Inc Senior Officer Sells 100 Shares of Stock
UniFirst Corp VP Sells $21,208.99 in Stock
UniFirst Corp VP Sells $21,208.99 in Stock
Insider Selling: LendingClub Corp Insider Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: LendingClub Corp Insider Sells 1,900 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Ichor Holdings Ltd COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: Ichor Holdings Ltd COO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report