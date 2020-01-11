Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,007,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $58,325.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $56,525.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $54,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $52,775.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $53,775.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $52,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $52,250.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $57,150.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $56,875.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $54,775.00.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. Slack has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The business had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WORK shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Slack from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Slack in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Gainplan LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the third quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

