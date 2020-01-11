Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) CEO Sells $213,450.00 in Stock

Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.18. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Ferro had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $365.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 68.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ferro during the third quarter worth $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Ferro by 7.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ferro in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Ferro by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gabelli downgraded Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Ferro from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Ferro in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

