Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CFO Sells $148,950.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CFO Daphne Quimi sold 15,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $148,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,002.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. The firm had revenue of $48.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FOLD shares. Cowen set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.96.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

