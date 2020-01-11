Insider Selling: Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Insider Sells 11,200 Shares of Stock

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) insider Jason Gardner sold 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $170,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,983. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Gardner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Jason Gardner sold 2,897 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $43,744.70.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jason Gardner sold 4,392 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $66,319.20.

NASDAQ MGTA opened at $15.24 on Friday. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). On average, research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGTA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

