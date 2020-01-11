Insider Selling: National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $81,648.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 6th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,797 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total transaction of $396,282.92.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,400 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $89,516.00.
  • On Friday, November 29th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,853 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $310,397.88.
  • On Wednesday, November 27th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 2,600 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $166,426.00.
  • On Monday, November 25th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,445 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $284,257.75.
  • On Thursday, November 21st, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,565 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $99,862.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRC opened at $67.60 on Friday. National Research Co. has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $69.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 0.78.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 130.25% and a net margin of 25.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from National Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Separately, ValuEngine cut National Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRC. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Research by 125.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in National Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in National Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in National Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

