Insider Selling: Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) SVP Sells 3,870 Shares of Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $126,084.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,866.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSCT opened at $32.56 on Friday. Forescout Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.27% and a negative return on equity of 101.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 30.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 40,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 72,842 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Forescout Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Forescout Technologies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 39,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FSCT. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.30.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

