Michael Kauffman Sells 10,000 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $191,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Kauffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $170,200.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $146,300.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $147,600.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Michael Kauffman sold 20,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $283,400.00.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.59. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%. The business had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. Equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KPTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

