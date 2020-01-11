Patrick Michael Murphy Sells 500 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.01, for a total value of $117,505.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 9th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 5,518 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.42, for a total transaction of $1,238,349.56.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $237.30 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $242.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.12 and a beta of 0.76.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.45. DexCom had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a positive return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $396.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 285 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.80.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

