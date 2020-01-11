Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Eiry Roberts Sells 2,632 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $112.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $119.65.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,023,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,734,000 after purchasing an additional 265,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,124,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,957,000 after buying an additional 735,992 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,805,000 after buying an additional 91,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,739,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,902,000 after buying an additional 15,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.
