Thomas G. Plagemann Sells 51,568 Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 51,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $425,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,294.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Vivint Solar stock opened at $7.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $971.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.41. Vivint Solar Inc has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $9.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.48). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

VSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vivint Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vivint Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vivint Solar by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vivint Solar by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 325,507 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vivint Solar in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

