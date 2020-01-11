Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista Sells 7,500 Shares

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $313,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,215 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,976.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

RGNX stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.84. Regenxbio Inc has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $63.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 99.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Regenxbio by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 426,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Regenxbio by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,047,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,270,000 after buying an additional 169,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGNX. BidaskClub raised shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regenxbio from $85.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

