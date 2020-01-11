Peter D’arrigo Sells 5,000 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $363,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter D’arrigo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Peter D’arrigo sold 8,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $568,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Peter D’arrigo sold 10,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $699,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $324,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $321,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.81, for a total transaction of $314,050.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $73.28 on Friday. Envestnet Inc has a one year low of $49.39 and a one year high of $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 1.74.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $236.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 19.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENV has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

