Der Velden Peter Van Buys 140,625 Shares of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Stock

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Director Der Velden Peter Van acquired 140,625 shares of Edesa Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,276.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EDSA stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31. Edesa Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. Edesa Biotech had a negative return on equity of 136.94% and a negative net margin of 912.54%.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

