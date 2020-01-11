Eric Demirian Sells 10,000 Shares of Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Eric Demirian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.04, for a total transaction of C$520,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,873,296.

ENGH stock opened at C$51.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Enghouse Systems Limited has a 1-year low of C$30.97 and a 1-year high of C$52.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENGH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$47.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops and sells enterprise oriented applications software worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

