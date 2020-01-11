Vocus Group Ltd (ASX:VOC) Insider Kevin Russell Acquires 200,000 Shares

Vocus Group Ltd (ASX:VOC) insider Kevin Russell acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.97 ($2.11) per share, with a total value of A$594,400.00 ($421,560.28).

Shares of VOC opened at A$3.20 ($2.27) on Friday. Vocus Group Ltd has a twelve month low of A$2.81 ($1.99) and a twelve month high of A$4.90 ($3.48). The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.26.

Get Vocus Group alerts:

About Vocus Group

Vocus Group Limited provides integrated telecommunications services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers fiber optic cable network services under the VOCUS communications brand; business communication and technology solutions under the commander brand; IP voice solutions under the engine brand; and telecommunication and insurance products under the dodo brand.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.