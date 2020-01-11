Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CFO Paul E. Martin Sells 15,000 Shares

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $713,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Perficient stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $47.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Perficient had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $144.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 187.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRFT. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

