Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CFO Paul E. Martin Sells 15,000 Shares

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2020

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CFO Paul E. Martin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $713,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,503,705.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Perficient stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $47.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Perficient had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $144.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Perficient’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1,766.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 187.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Perficient in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRFT. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT)

