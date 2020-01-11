William R. Crooker Sells 26,952 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Stock

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,502.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:STAG opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Stag Industrial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 19.96%. The firm had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,582,000 after buying an additional 63,572 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stag Industrial by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 881,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after buying an additional 87,926 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

