Sharon Mates Sells 41,895 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) CEO Sharon Mates sold 41,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $1,095,973.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,204,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,515,135.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sharon Mates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Sharon Mates sold 45,598 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,380,707.44.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Sharon Mates sold 17,478 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $567,161.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $25.90 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $34.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

