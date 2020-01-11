Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Up 55.2% in December

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the December 15th total of 14,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,879,000. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 830,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,506,000 after purchasing an additional 18,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

SAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. National Securities started coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saratoga Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.68.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The stock has a market cap of $260.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.38% and a return on equity of 10.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.17%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

